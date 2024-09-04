Dan Sultan’s long-awaited single, “Do You See Me,” is finally here.

Following his recent win for Album of the Year at the NIMA Awards, the singer-songwriter has shared this reflective piano ballad about acceptance, more than 20 years in the making.

“‘Do You See Me’ is a song that I began writing when I was 17 years old,” Sultan explains. “I had written the outro chords and lyrics and felt it was really beautiful at the time. For one reason or another it wasn’t until earlier this year that I actually built a song around it. The song is about recognition, acceptance and acknowledgment or lack thereof in some cases.”

Sultan continues, “Like the song itself I guess you never know when things may fall into place…. It’s about beautiful things and acts being their own reward and finding peace in the ‘doing’ regardless of the outcome. As it turns out it’s very fitting that ‘Do You See Me’ took 20 years to write.”

After the release of “Do You See Me,” Sultan will head to Paris to perform at the Paralympics, including at the Athletes Village. He recently debuted the song on UK TV, performing on The Last Leg.

Upon returning from Paris, Sultan will embark on a national tour, including two shows with Missy Higgins as part of ‘The Sound of White 20th Anniversary Tour’. Tickets via www.dansultan.com

One of Australia’s most acclaimed singer-songwriters, Sultan has earned numerous accolades, including multiple ARIA and NIMA Awards. His chart-topping albums and ARIA-certified Gold record for Blackbird highlight his success. His latest self-titled album has also received critical acclaim, winning an ARIA, AIR, and NIMA award.

Sultan has toured extensively, supported Vance Joy in the US, performed at Byron Bay Bluesfest and Mushroom 50, and recently delivered standout shows with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra for the 10th anniversary of Blackbird.

Dan Sultan’s “Do You See Me” is out now.