Daniel Caesar is heading back to Australia this November, bringing his ‘Son of Spergy’ Tour to arenas across the east coast.

The Grammy-winning Canadian R&B artist will kick off the three-date run at Sydney’s Afterpay Arena, formerly Qudos Bank Arena, on Thursday, November 5th.

Caesar will then head to Melbourne for a show at Rod Laver Arena on Sunday, November 8th, before closing out the Australian leg at Brisbane Entertainment Centre on Thursday, November 12th.

The shows mark a considerable step up from Caesar’s previous Australian tour in 2023, which included performances at Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall and the Sydney Opera House Forecourt.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 2pm local time on Friday, August 7th through Live Nation. Mastercard and Vodafone pre-sales begin at 1pm on Wednesday, August 5th, followed by the Live Nation pre-sale at 2pm on Thursday, August 6th.

The tour supports Caesar’s fourth studio album, Son of Spergy, which debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and topped the Billboard R&B Albums chart, becoming the highest-charting release of his career.

Recorded primarily in Jamaica, the album features collaborations with Sampha, Bon Iver, Blood Orange, Yebba, 646yf4t and Caesar’s father, Norwill Simmonds. Its songs explore family, accountability, fatherhood and Caesar’s evolving relationship with his parents.

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“I have a lot of respect for my dad, and I hold him in high regard. The album is about me realising that I am exactly like him,” Caesar said. “In that sense, it’s about having patience, respect, and admiration for myself.”

Caesar first teased Son of Spergy through a video letter shared on social media before discussing the album in a Billboard cover story alongside Tyler, the Creator. Their conversation traced Caesar’s career, their creative partnership and his contributions to Tyler’s 2024 album CHROMAKOPIA, while also offering an early glimpse of what fans could expect from the record.

Caesar first broke through with his 2017 debut, now double-platinum album, Freudian, home to “Get You” featuring Kali Uchis and the H.E.R. collaboration “Best Part” — both now 7x platinum.

The ‘Son of Spergy’ tour began in Asia in May and is currently moving through North America before heading to Europe, the UK, Australia and Latin America.

Daniel Caesar ‘Son of Spergy’ Australia Tour 2026

Mastercard and Vodafone pre-sale: 1pm local Wednesday, August 5th.

Live Nation pre-sale: 2pm local Thursday, August 6th.

General tickets: 2pm local Friday, August 7th.

Tickets and information: Live Nation Australia

Thursday, November 5th

Afterpay Arena, Sydney

Sunday, November 8th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Thursday, November 12th

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane