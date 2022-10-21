Beavis and Butt-Head and Daniel Johns have finally united for a collaboration, and the 1990s really are alive in 2022.

Two decades ago, the iconic animation show featured the equally iconic Silverchair in an episode (see below). While watching the clip for the band’s single ‘Tomorrow’, Butt-Head commented, “I think this is supposed to be, like, freaking us out, but I’m un-freaked. In fact, this video is making me feel totally normal.” That sounds about right.

And now Johns and Beavis and Butt-Head have combined for a limited-edition collaboration. “Nobody understands global 90’s teenage fame like Beavis and Butt-Head,” Johns said about the collaboration.

“As Silverchair began to blow up in the U.S., I was obsessed with Beavis and Butt-Head. A career highlight was when they absolutely roasted my haircut and music while watching the ‘Tomorrow’ video – in retrospect I think I deserved it.”

He continued: “Beavis and Butt-Head felt like school friends to me. In the 90’s I’d religiously watch VHS tapes I’d brought back from U.S. tours I’d done with Silverchair.

“I didn’t leave the house much so sometimes they were the only company I had. To be chilling with them, jamming to ‘Israel’s Son’ and having a good laugh in the FutureNever is as good as any therapist’s couch.”

“This isn’t the 60’s dillhole, welcome to FutureNever!” he added.

The limited-edition merchandise can be found exclusively at the musician’s Past, Present & FutureNever exhibition at the Rialto Melbourne or via Radio Velvet.

It’s a good time for both Johns and Beavis and Butt-Head. Johns’ second studio album, FutureNever, has been one of the biggest Australian albums of the year, earning the musician a nomination for Best Solo Artist at the upcoming ARIA Music Awards.

The animated teenage delinquents, meanwhile, also returned this year in the film Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe, which streamed via Paramount+ and received acclaim from critics.