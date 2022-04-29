To celebrate the release of his new album FutureNever, Daniel Johns is dropping a limited-edition cassette and pin bundle.

Beginning at 11am AEST today, only 750 units will be available worldwide, so fans will have to act fast if they don’t want to miss out. “Dan promised that he would be doing something really special and super affordable for all fans to celebrate the FutureNever journey,” the Instagram description says.

The result is the FutureNever Cassette Club, a collaboration between Johns and acclaimed Australian artist Aaron Craig. Nine FutureNever cassettes with customised artwork and accompanying pins will be randomly dropped over the next few weeks, all featuring iconic Johns looks.

“Each variant has an ultra rare alternative variant that need to be seen to be believed,” as the Instagram description continues. If someone manages to collect all nine, they’ll get a special 10th pin that will unlock a further world of Daniel Johns wonder.

Johns is also donating 100% of the royalties from the FutureNever Cassette Club to the FutureNeverFund, a charitable organisation that aims to create better futures for both people and animals.

The musician released his hugely-anticipated second solo studio album last week. “As an artist, I find myself getting bored quickly, so with this album I wanted to deliver an exciting record that feels like an adventure for the listener,” Johns said about FutureNever.

"I've stopped running from my past—I am here, I'm embracing it. In the FutureNever there are subtle and not so subtle hints to some of the worlds and characters I've created over the years. FutureNever is me at my best, but it's not designed to be a 'best of.'"

It’s Johns’ first full-length solo record since 2015’s Talk, which peaked at number two on the ARIA Albums Chart. To celebrate the release of FutureNever, Johns was also recently announced as the latest cover artist of Rolling Stone Australia/NZ, gracing the cover of the April issue to coincide with the album’s release.