Daniel Johns is teasing something “really special” on social media – and sharing a lot of laughs in the process.

“If this stupid meme makes sense to you, join my mailing list for exclusive early access to something really special (and ultra rare) coming next week,” he posted on Instagram yesterday.

The accompanying meme features a Freak Show-era Johns sitting cross-legged on a soccer ball, super-imposed on a backdrop of the Andes with the lyrics, “Sitting on a ball/In the middle of the Andes”.

And it has led to some hilarious input from fans joining in on the meme ‘war’, shared gleefully on Johns’ Instagram stories.

“Killing me,” Johns wrote on one of the shared memes, accompanied by crying with laughter emojis.

It isn’t the first time Johns has teased a big announcement via social media in the recent weeks.

Just a month ago, he announced his forthcoming album FutureNever after keeping fans in suspense for a week.

“I’ll tell you about the future,” he wrote alongside the date 8/12/2021.

Johns’ album will be released on April 1st, 2022.

The artwork Johns has shared, by Matt Ryan Tobin, features modern references to previous Silverchair albums, including Frogstomp and Freak Show.

Whilst there has been no indication of exactly when this announcement will be made, or what to expect, he told Tone Deaf, “It’s a secret, but not long now.”

Johns followed up yesterday’s announcement with this post today:

“I wrote this song for every Freak in the world who felt like they didn’t fit in,” he captioned the four-minute video.

With all the references to ‘Freak’ – could it be a connection to Silverchair’s second studio album?

It’s coming up to Freak Show’s 25th anniversary, which was released on February 4th, 1997.

Whilst Johns has confirmed there’s no possibility of Silverchair getting back together, the band did sign a deal with Sony Music last year, which means there could be some big things in the works for their back catalogue.

At this stage, Johns could be announcing anything – it could even be new merch or a new solo single.

He is encouraging fans to sign up to his mailing list to find out, which is where he has previously sold rare merch items -including test pressings of FutureNever.