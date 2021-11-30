It seems like Daniel Johns is teasing something big that’s coming next week but it probably won’t be a Silverchair reunion.

“I’ll tell you about the future,” he wrote on his official Facebook page earlier today, alongside the date 8/12/2021. It was accompanied by a picture of Johns pensively staring into the camera.

What awaits next Wednesday, December 8th? Considering that Johns recently said he would never play live with Silverchair again, it would certainly be a surprise if it was a reunion of the Aussie icons.

During an appearance on The Project, he discussed the consistent rumours of a Silverchair reunion, noting how much being in the band took a toll on his mental health.

“I was like, ‘This is really starting to effect my mental health’. Because I am saying ‘that’s it’, and every time I try to tell the truth, someone told a lie,” he told The Project.

“So I was like, ‘I wouldn’t get Silverchair back together with a gun to my head for $1 million’. Maybe that was too harsh in hindsight.”

He added: “It’s not that I am not proud of the work – I am actually really proud of the work. It’s just that it’s emotionally triggering for me.”

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Johns has been very busy with his new podcast, Who Is Daniel Johns?. After launching in October, it swiftly knocked The Joe Rogan Experience and The Inspired Unemployed off their perch to become Spotify’s most popular podcast in Australia.

Silverchair, meanwhile, placed eighth in Rolling Stone‘s countdown of the 50 Greatest Australian Artists of All Time. “It goes without saying that Silverchair have had a massive influence on every young Australian band that ever came out after them, and we owe so much to them for showing us the way. Cheers boys,” wrote Billy Fleming & Zach Stephenson of Hockey Dad in their tribute to the band.

For more on this topic, follow the Classic Rock Observer.