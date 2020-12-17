Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Dave Grohl has shared a hilarious anecdote about the time he accidentally got super high before a Christmas party at his mother’s house.

The Foo Fighters rocker recently sat down with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in an interview that saw him delve into his most treasured Christmas memories.

For context, during his salad days, all of Grohl’s friends and family would come together at “the Grohl’s little house” on Christmas night to celebrate.

“We would all just sit around and listen to music and drink and stuff like that,” he explained. “By the time I was like 14 or 15, now I’m in a punk rock band, my punk rock friends are coming over. Then my mom’s teacher friends are coming over and then my sister… I mean, we lived in a small little neighborhood and everyone just knew to come over.”

Grohl went on to detail a story about one particular Christmas evening where he and his friends took shrooms before the festive celebrations kicked off.

“God I shouldn’t be telling this story,” he joked.

“This one year, I think I was like 15 or something like that. My friend gave me mushrooms for Christmas, right? I’d never taken them before,” he explained. “So I thought, ‘Okay, I probably shouldn’t take them at this party because all of my mother’s friends are coming over.’ Right? They’re teachers at the school that I go to, I know these people. I’d known for a long time.”

“So my friend gives me all these mushrooms. I think, ‘I’ll take a little bit before the party,'” Grohl reminisced.

“I was out of my fucking mind. Right? So much so, one of the teachers from the school pulled me into the bathroom at one point and was like, ‘Are you doing cocaine?’ I was like, ‘No, no!’ So then after everyone left I stayed up and tried to learn that Zeppelin song, ‘Bron-Y-Aur,’ that acoustic thing until like six o’clock in the morning. I never figured it out. I thought I figured it out, but I didn’t really figure it out.”

Listen to the interview below.

Dave Grohl has been keeping busy this month, the Fooeys legend recently enlisted the help of producer Greg Kurstin to crack off eight excellent covers in celebration of the eight evenings of Hanukkah.