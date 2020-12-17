Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin have unleashed the seventh instalment of their Hanukkah Sessions series, a cover of ‘Frustrated’ by The Knack.

The power duo delivered an absolute firecracker rendition of the beloved 1979 new wave hit.

“Tonight we’re featuring 4 nice Jewish boys whose biggest hit was a song about a nice Jewish girl… “My Shalom-a” or something like that… We’re huge fans of New Wave (as well as the “old wave” that came after Moses parted the Red Sea) so we are psyched to present…The Knack!” the duo shared. Check it out in all its glory below.

Watch Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin cover ‘Frustrated’ by The Knack:

It’s the last bar one cover of this blissful Hanukkah celebration. We are simply bursting at the seams with anticipation over what Grohl and Kurstin decide to cover next.

In case you have no idea what I’m blabbering on about, over the eight days of Hanukkah, Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters producer Greg Kurstin set out to cover eight songs by Jewish musicians on each evening of the holiday.

“This year, instead of doing a Christmas song, Greg and I decided to celebrate Hanukkah by recording eight songs by eight famous Jewish artists and releasing one song each night of Hanukkah,” the Foo Fighters frontman explained up on the series announcement last week.

In other news, Dave Grohl recently lent his vocal chops to the recently released Ringo Starr party anthem, ‘Here’s To The Night.’

The rocker joined forces on a rousing chorus with some of the most esteemed names in music like, Paul McCartney, Joe Walsh, Finneas, Sheryl Crow, Chris Stapleton, Lenny Kravitz, Ben Harper, Jenny Lewis, Corinne Bailey Rae, Eric Burton, and Yola. It’s a truly blissful hootenanny if there ever was one. Check it out here.

Dave Grohl and co have been keeping busy recently. Last month, Foo Fighters dropped their first new music since 2017’s Concrete and Gold, with funky new single ‘Shame Shame’. The track is taken off the band’s forthcoming new record, Medicine at Midnight, set to drop in February.