It’s the final night of Hanukkah, and, subsequently, the final night of Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin’s festive covers song series, Hanukkah Sessions.

The duo is ending things with a bang, with an unruly and deliciously silly cover of KISS’s 1975 belter, ‘Rock and Roll All Nite.’

“Ladies and gentlemen….we made it. Night 8! And what better way to celebrate another year of Hanukkah Sessions than Chaim Witz and Stanley Eisen….two young lads from Queens that set the world (and thousands of stages) on FIRE as Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of KISS!!!,” writes Dave Grohl.

“Greg and I would like to thank all of the people that helped ramp up the Hanukkah Sessions this year. It’s gonna be tough to beat! (But we will. Oh, we will…..) We hope that this year’s batch of hits has brought a little joy to you, as it surely did to us! Now let’s rock and roll all nite and party everyday until next Hanukkah! L’Chaim!!!!!!”

The production value on this year’s Hanukkah Sessions has been juiced up. The KISS cover arrives with an accompanying music video that sees Grohl and Kurstin don KISS’s signature makeup as they read books, get petrol and sip on Slurpees. Check it out below.

Over the past week, the daring duo have delivered covers of Lisa Loeb’s schmaltzy ballad ‘Stay (I Missed You),‘ The Ramones’ ‘Blitzkrieg Bop’, Barry Manilow’s ‘Copacabana,’ Van Halen’s ‘Jump,’, Amy Winehouse’s ‘Take the Box’, Billy Joel’s ‘Big Shot’ and ‘Train in Vain’ by The Clash.

The inaugural Hanukkah Sessions kicked off last year, with Grohl and Kurtin celebrating the Jewish Festival of Lights with covers of eight songs by esteemed Jewish artists — including the likes of Bob Dylan, The Beastie Boys, The Velvet Underground, Drake, and Elastica.

