Former Cro-Mags frontman John Joseph has taken aim at Dave Grohl over the Foo Fighters choosing to play vaccinated-only shows.

Last month, Foo Fighters performed at Madison Square Garden in what was the first major concert in New York since the pandemic began, with all tickets requiring a vaccination passport in order to purchase.

Prior to the gig, Grohl also performed a small show in Agoura Hills, California where fans hoping to attend had to show proof of vaccination in order to pick up their non-transferable tickets.

The move has ruffled the feathers of the anti-vax brigade, with the latest criticism coming from Joseph, who is best known as the vocalise the hardcore punk outfit Cro-Mags.

Joseph – who has been vocal on Twitter about his criticism of pharmaceutical companies – took aim at Grohl in a recent interview with Christina Rowatt of The Void With Christina.

Discussing the topic of live gigs requiring a vaccine passport in order to attend, Joseph made no secret of his disdain for such a move.

“I forget what the dude’s name is — he’s in some big fucking band — he’s, like, ‘I’m not playing any vaccinated-only shows,” the singer began. “He was in a big English band; I forget what the name of ’em is.

“[Then] you’ve got motherfuckers like Dave Grohl who used to play drums for [1980s Washington, D.C. hardcore punk band] Scream and open up for the Cro-Mags, now he’s with the Flu Pfizers, the Flu Fighters, and it’s, like, ‘We’re playing vaccinated-only shows.’

“What kind of bullshit is that? What kind of fucking bullshit are you fucking dealing with in your fucking head that you would play a vaccinated-only fucking show?”

When Grohl first announced the entry requirement for their Madison Square Garden gig, it was inevitably met with angry comments from those who believed they should be able to attend with or without being vaccinated against the deadly virus.

One Twitter user said, “I’ll never buy another ticket to a @foofighters concert. Not all people that choose to NOT vaccinate are conspiracy theorists. Some people, very close to me, have autoimmune conditions that make the vaccine a high-risk proposition. “Vaccine mandatory” is 2021’s “whites only.””

Another said, “How come you are not advising your fans that this show is ONLY for fully vaccinated people. I can not even begin to express how disappointing this was to hear. Being such a huge fan since seeing you open for The Stones back in the 90s to hear this sadly has changed all that.”

“Never thought the Foo Fighters would support suppression, segregation, and discrimination. It’s strange times,” another said.

Check out John Joseph speaking on The Void With Christina: