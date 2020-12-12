Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Dave Grohl has brought us the second instalment of his Hanukkah Sessions series.

Working together with the Foo Fighters producer Greg Kurstin, they announced that they’d be celebrating Hanukkah by releasing eight songs over the next eight evenings of the holiday period.

The Hanukkah Sessions series sees Grohl and Kurstin record eight songs by eight Jewish artists. “This year, instead of doing a Christmas song, this year, Greg and I decided to celebrate Hanukkah,” Grohl said. “By recording eight songs by eight famous Jewish artists and releasing one song each night of Hanukkah.” For night one of the sessions , they covered the Beastie Boys’, ‘Sabotage’. For the second instalment, they’ve covered a song by none other than Drake.

Out of all of Drake’s extensive discography, they chose arguably one of Drake’s biggest songs from 2016 – the Views era. That song being ‘Hotline Bling’.

In the YouTube video’s description, they added, “You might be surprised to learn that this superstar is… Canadian. He’s never hidden the fact that he was M.O.T. … so a generation of Jewish parents could tell their kids ‘if Drake took the time to study for HIS Bar Mitzvah, you can too.’ Ladies and gentlemen…challah at your boy….DRAKE!”

Well it may have been a surprise to many, it was definitely a pleasant one, with the guys spinning their twist on Drake’s original bars.

While the duo see us out through the holiday season, we wait patiently for their imminent new album arrival which is set to drop in February next year: Medicine at Midnight.

Right now we’ll just keep their new single, ‘Shame Shame’ (which has been released ahead of the album) on loop, as well as staying tuned for the next set of releases on Hanukkah Sessions.

Who do you think might be next to receive the cover treatment?

Watch Dave Grohl cover ‘Hotline Bling’ below.