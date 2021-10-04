Don’t fret Nirvana fans, because Dave Grohl has been thinking hard on what to do about the whole Nevermind cover debacle.

Spencer Elden, the child from the album’s artwork, infamously sued Kurt Cobain’s estate recently, alleging that the image was an example of child pornography and sexual exploitation. Many came out in support of his action; just as many were quick to dismiss Elden’s case as ridiculous.

In an interview with The Times yesterday, October 3rd, the matter was unsurprisingly raised to the band’s drummer Grohl, who revealed that he had been giving the cover some good thought. “I have many ideas of how we should alter that cover but we’ll see what happens,” he said. “We’ll let you know. I’m sure we’ll come up with something good.”

And the ‘happiest man in rock ‘n’ roll’ then gave a very Dave Grohl answer when discussing the possibility of litigation. “I think that there’s much more to look forward to and much more to life than getting bogged down in those kinds of things. And, fortunately, I don’t have to do the paperwork.”

A change to the cover might be necessary in the future given that Nirvana will probably want to reissue the record. They’re currently doing just that for Nevermind’s 30th anniversary, with a special deluxe edition of the classic album arriving on November 12th.

Elden has asked for his image to be either censored or altered on any further reissues. As it stands, the 30th anniversary deluxe editions on Nirvana’s official website have his image uncensored.

I wonder what Grohl has in mind for a Nevermind cover? Judging by the quality of the Foo Fighters’ artworks over the years, it’d probably be something good.

