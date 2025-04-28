Dave Grohl isn’t slowing down — or sticking to the classics.

Over the weekend, the Foo Fighters frontman lit up a school benefit at Avalon Hollywood with a surprise cover of LCD Soundsystem’s “Daft Punk is Playing at My House”, marking the first time he’s tackled a track by the New York dance-rock icons.

Grohl took lead vocals and added some extra percussion, backed by a band featuring Foo Fighters keyboardist Rami Jaffee, Foos engineer John Lousteau on drums, and bassist Wiley Hodgden, a former bandmate of the late Taylor Hawkins.

The setlist leaned hard into crowd-pleasers. After the LCD Soundsystem cover, the group ripped through The Knack’s “My Sharona”, a duet of Queen and David Bowie’s “Under Pressure” with Luke Spiller of The Struts, and Bowie’s “Moonage Daydream” with Lisa Loeb joining Grohl on vocals.

Clips from the night are already making the rounds on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Foo Fighters Live (@foofighterslive)

It’s not Grohl’s first dance-floor detour. Back in 2021, Foo Fighters dropped Hail Satin — a Bee Gees tribute under their side-project alias the Dee Gees — alongside their groove-heavy album Medicine at Midnight.

Saturday’s show caps off a busy stretch for Grohl. He recently reunited with Nirvana bandmates Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear for the FireAid benefit, performing with guests like St. Vincent, Joan Jett, and his daughter Violet. In February, the trio linked up with Post Malone for “Smells Like Teen Spirit” at Saturday Night Live’s 50th Anniversary bash.

Grohl also popped up at Coachella’s second weekend, joining the Los Angeles Philharmonic for orchestral renditions of “The Sky is a Neighborhood” and “Everlong”, and laid down drums for “I Feel Alive”, a Jack Black cut for the Minecraft Movie soundtrack.

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters reportedly scrapped 2025 tour plans after Grohl’s personal life made headlines. Last year, he revealed he had become a father to a child outside of his marriage to Jordyn Blum, adding that he’s “doing everything I can to regain the trust” of his family.