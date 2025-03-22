His latest track, “I Feel Alive”, teams him with rock heavyweights Dave Grohl and Troy Van Leeuwen (Queens of the Stone Age).

Written with Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, the song channels classic rock theatrics – cowbells, power chords, and Black’s signature over-the-top energy. It’s closer to a Tenacious D anthem than “Peaches”, his viral hit from “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”.

Black and Grohl’s history runs deep. Grohl played drums on Tenacious D’s 2001 debut and their 2018 album Post-Apocalyptico. They’ve also shared the stage multiple times, most recently in 2022 for Grohl’s ‘Hanukkah Sessions’, covering Rush’s “The Spirit of Radio”.

Both have kept a low profile this year. Tenacious D went on hiatus after Kyle Gass sparked backlash in Sydney with a joke about the recent attack on Donald Trump.

The comment was made after Black brought a birthday cake onstage and asked Gass, who was celebrating his 64th birthday, to make a wish.

Gass’s response, “Don’t miss Trump next time,” referred to the recent attack on Trump and was met with laughter from the audience. This remark was captured in fan-taken video footage that has since circulated widely on social media.

Gass’s comment came at Sydney’s ICC Sydney Theatre, with the incident occurring a day after former US President Trump was targeted in an assassination attempt.

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters reportedly scrapped 2025 tour plans after Grohl’s personal life made headlines.

“A Minecraft Movie” featuring a score by DEVO’s Mark Mothersbaugh, hits theaters April 4. Black, who stars in the film, will also host SNL on April 5 with musical guests Elton John and Brandi Carlile.

Listen to “I Feel Alive” below.