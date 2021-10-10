Dave Grohl is in the midst of a book tour in support of his debut memoir, The Storyteller.

At a recent event at The Town Hall in New York, Dave Grohl sat with an audience, sharing stories from his life and career to a sold-out audience. Of course, this is Dave Grohl we’re talking about, and the reading wasn’t your bog-standard stool-sitting presentation.

During the reading, Grohl played an acoustic set that saw him perform Foo Fighters cuts like ‘This Is A Call’, ‘My Hero’, ‘Learn To Fly’, ‘Best Of You’ and ‘Everlong’, he also took to drumming along to Nirvana’s seminal hit, ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit.’

The track featured on the band’s generation-defining second album, Nevermind, which celebrated its 30th-anniversary last month. You can watch footage from the reading below.

Dave Grohl had a solo event the other day at @TownHallNYC for his new book and played the drums over Smells Like Teen Spirit pic.twitter.com/JCZtnRlK9b — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) October 7, 2021

Dave Grohl was recently embroiled in a lawsuit after Spencer Elden, the naked baby that featured on the cover of Nevermind, sued the band, claiming he was sexually exploited as a child.

The lawsuit, filed in a Californian district court, names the surviving members of Nirvana, Kurt Cobain’s widow Courtney Love, and the record labels that released or distributed the album in the last three decades.

The lawsuit accuses the defendants of “commercial child sexual exploitation of him from while he was a minor to the present day … defendants knowingly produced, possessed and advertised commercial child pornography depicting Spencer”.

Spencer, 30, claims he has suffered “lifelong damages” as a result of the artwork, including “extreme and permanent emotional distress,” “interference with his normal development and educational progress,” and “medical and psychological treatment.”

In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, Grohl acknowledged the suit, revealing that he has “many ideas” on how the band will change the cover.

“I have many ideas of how we should alter that cover but we’ll see what happens,” Grohl said. “We’ll let you know. I’m sure we’ll come up with something good.”