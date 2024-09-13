A former flame of Dave Grohl has come out in support of the rock legend after his lovechild confession made global headlines this week.

Jennifer Finch, who dated Grohl in the 1990s, has told TMZ she remains tight with the Foo Fighters frontman decades on from their relationship, and believes he’s doing everything he can to support and earn the trust back of his family.

The outlet quotes Finch as saying Grohl is “a top tier dad and friend” and she had a valuable insight into his family dynamic after touring recently with the Foo Fighters.

Finch is a member of punk band L7 who supported the Foos during their US stadium tour earlier this year. About a month ago, she posted a throwback picture of Grohl behind a drum kit in an LA practice space to her Instagram page.

Grohl’s reputation as one of the nicest guys in rock took a hit this week when he revealed he’d recently become a father to a newborn outside of his marriage.

Grohl has been married to wife Jordyn for more than two decades and they have three daughters – Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10.

Fans have been widely sharing unfounded speculation that Grohl’s indiscretions could have occurred during Foo Fighters’ tour of Australia in November and December last year, roughly nine months ago.

Details of Grohl’s newborn child, the mother, or how or when they met have not been revealed, likely due to privacy matters.

A fake Instagram post from a user claiming to be the mother of the child has been deleted, with TMZ confirming the account was run by a female minor who “just wanted followers”.