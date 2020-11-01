Wolfgang Van Halen has called out magazine Us Weekly for publishing “lies” about his mother and late father Eddie.

Taking to Twitter, Wolfgang admonished the US publication for an article that promised to reveal mother Valerie Bertinelli’s ‘untold story’.

“Fuck this, and fuck you @usweekly,” he wrote.

“The only thing printed in this piece of toilet paper that’s true is that we all loved my father,” he continued.

“This is not a new interview. My mother did not speak to them for this. That is all.”

The magazine’s cover claimed the article would touch on “secrets” of Valerie and Eddie’s “dangerous” marriage, which ended back in 2002.

In a separate tweet, Wolfgang explained why he wasn’t going to “just ignore” the decidedly exploitative story.

“I know what a lot of you are going to say. ‘Just ignore it, bro!'” he said.

“I’m not going to stand by and let people publish lies and make my family’s tragedy someone else’s entertainment.”

Wolfgang’s tweets come a few days after he was forced to shut down rumours that he would be replacing his father on guitar in a new version of Van Halen.

“This is just a shitty lie attempting to capitalize on these awful times. Please stop with this,” he tweeted on October 26th.

“Anyone peddling this shit is not only hurting the fans, but hurting me and my family.”

It was Wolfgang who broke the news of Eddie’s untimely death back on October 7th, revealing he had lost his “long and arduous battle with cancer.”

“He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift,” he said at the time.

Check out the tweet about US Weekly magazine by Wolfgang Van Halen: