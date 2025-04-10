Punk rock favourites Dead Kennedys are set to return to Australia and New Zealand this year in what will be their first tour in seven years.

The San Francisco-formed group will head our way in September for headline shows in Auckland, Wellington, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide and Sydney.

Fans heading to the shows can expect to hear all of the classics including “Holiday in Cambodia” and “California Über Alles”, as well as some special deep cuts.

The current lineup features original members East Bay Ray (guitar) and Klaus Flouride (bass), alongside vocalist Ron “Skip” Greer, who has fronted the band since 2008, and drummer Steve Wilson, who joined following the passing of longtime drummer D.H. Peligro in 2022.

Peligro joined the Dead Kennedys in February 1981, and appeared on their EP In God We Trust, released in December of that year.

The Dead Kennedys broke up in December 1986, and Peligro moved on to a short gig replacing Jack Irons with the Red Hot Chili Peppers, helping to write some of the tracks for Mother’s Milk, although he didn’t play on the album itself.

The band reunited in the 2000s, and Peligro stayed on through several changes in front men.

After last touring Australia in 2018, Dead Kennedys were scheduled to return last year for the Pandemonium Rocks festival before dropping off the lineup shortly before it was to go ahead.

General public tickets for all shows go on sale from midday on Tuesday, April 15th. For more details, click here, and check out all of the dates and venues below.

DEAD KENNEDYS AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND 2025 TOUR

Tuesday September 16th

Powerstation, Auckland

Wednesday September 17th

Meow Nui, Wellington

Friday September 19th

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne

Saturday September 20th

The Tivoli, Brisbane

Wednesday September 24th

Astor Theatre, Perth

Friday September 26th

The Gov, Adelaide

Saturday September 27th

Metro Theatre, Sydney