Image: Blondie is one of the artists heading to Pandemonium Rocks

After weeks of, well, pandemonium, Pandemonium Rocks 2024 has confirmed its festival changes.

Chaos has surrounded the inaugural rock ‘n’ roll festival ever since 9 News reported in March that Pandemonium had been cancelled just one month before it was due to take place. That was despite tickets still being available on the festival’s website at the time.

That led organisers to share a statement insisting the festival was, in fact, going ahead.

“Pandemonium is going ahead as planned in April,” the statement read. “While there are some changes coming, we can assure you the dates remain in place. The finalising of logistics is taking longer than expected.”

The statement concluded: “We will be issuing an update as soon as possible. We appreciate your concerns and please know that our full focus is bringing you the best event possible. Watch this space and thank you for your patience.”

Organisers followed that up with another statement, revealing more details about plans for the festival.

“Pandemonium Rocks will be changing to a one stage event,” organisers said, promising that a “revised lineup” will be announced after Easter.

And today, organisers confirmed the exact changes to the festival.

“We acknowledge the current state of the Australian economy and the cost of living crisis, of which we’re constantly reminded of by the media. This cost of living crisis has impacted the live music touring industry significantly and forced many other festivals and tours sadly, to cancel. Pandemonium is not one of those and despite aforementioned national issues our festival is moving forward. With slightly altered programming Pandemonium is still headline iconic act heavy!” organisers shared in today’s statement.

The revised lineup features Alice Cooper, Blondie, Psychedelic Furs, Wheat’s, Wolfmother, Palaye Royale, Cosmic Psychos, with Deep Purple, Placebo, Dead Kennedys, and Gang of Four all dropping out.

There are also two venue changes in Queensland, with the Gold Coast show moving to Broadwater Parklands from Doug Jennings Park and the Brisbane show switching from Sandstone Point Hotel to Eatons Hill Hotel (see full dates below).

The two festival sideshows scheduled to happen in Newcastle, meanwhile, have been combined into one sideshow, which will be co-headlined by Blondie and Alice Cooper.

Fans who already have tickets have also been offered the following by organisers: either a partial $70 refund, a complimentary GA ticket to be added to their existing order, or a Pandemonium Rocks hoodie valued at $100.

“All patrons, including VIP ticket holders will soon receive updated ticket information via Oztix with the above details and more,” the statement added.

Pandemonium Rocks 2024

Ticket information via pandemonium.rocks

Saturday, April 20th

Caribbean Gardens, Melbourne, VIC

Thursday, April 25th

Cathy Freeman Park, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, April 27th

Broadwater Parklands, Gold Coast, QLD

Sunday, April 28th

Eatons Hill Hotel, Brisbane, QLD

Revised Lineup

Alice Cooper | Blondie* | Psychedelic Furs

Palaye Royale | Cosmic Psychos | Wolfmother

*Not appearing in Brisbane