In support of their newly-released album, TOY, Australian outfit Dear Seattle have announced a string of headline shows around the country.

Kicking off this May in Perth, the alt-rock indie quartet will move on to perform in Melbourne, Adelaide, Newcastle, Sydney and Brisbane.

The band will also be joined by Ohio punk rockers Heart Attack Man, as well as Adelaide pop-punk duo TOWNS, and Melbourne indie-rock artist, LUCKY.

“We’ve been putting in the hard yards to ensure this tour is the absolute best you’ve ever seen [from] DS,” the band said this week.

“We always put in everything, but this time we wanna push the boundaries of what we’ve done in the past and make this album tour the most memorable one yet.

“We can’t wait to see you there!”

Released on Friday, January 17th, TOY has been Dear Seattle’s most successful album to date, landing at #4 on the ARIA Albums chart (and the highest local debut that week); their highest chart placing in the band’s history.

Produced by Fletcher Matthews, the album features the singles “Counting Hours”, “Evergreen”, “idc”, “Nothing’s Stopping Me Now”, “Sungazer”, and “Say What You Want”, TOY (via Domestic La La).

Hailing from the Northern Beaches, the band’s debut full-length LP Don’t Let Go dropped in 2019, peaking at #45, with their second effort Someday arriving in 2022, and peaking at #31.

The alt-rock indie act broke out back in 2013 with the debut EP Words Are Often Useless. A second, self-titled EP followed in 2017.

Tickets for all shows go on sale from 11am on Thursday, February 6th.

Dear Seattle Australian Tour

Presented by Destroy All Lines, Select Bookings & Base Level One

Ticket details here

Thursday May 8th

Rosemount Hotel, Perth

Friday May 9th

Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne

Saturday May 10th

Jive, Adelaide (Matinee)

Saturday May 10th

Jive, Adelaide (Evening)

Thursday May 15th

King St Bandroom, Newcastle

Friday May 16th

Manning Bar, Sydney

Saturday May 17th

Triffid, Brisbane