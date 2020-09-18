Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider has weighed in on anti-mask protesters’ use of the band’s signature song, ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It.’

Off the back of a viral video that showed anti-maskers marching through a US Target while blasting the track, Dee Snider took to Twitter to denounce their ‘moronic cause’.

“No…these selfish assholes do not have my permission or blessing to use my song for their moronic cause. #cuttheshit,” he said.

The protest, which took place in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, saw three participants fined for violating the city’s emergency order of mandatory masks inside all establishments.

The Target store in which the march took place was also fined for failing to enforce the mask rule.

Snider’s recent tweet marks the second time he has spoken out against anti-maskers. Back in July, he shared an image on Instagram that depicted him as a mask-wearing Uncle Sam who “wants YOU to wear a f#@king mask!”

When questioned about backlash the picture had received, Snider stood his ground, saying: “They are all fucking assholes. If there is a God they will get covid and die. No, I’m not kidding. #thintheherd.”

In lighter news, Snider recently spoke of his aim to pursue a solo career akin to Ozzy Osbourne’s.

Off the back of Twisted Sister’s 2016 split, he revealed his goals for the future in an interview with Classic Rock.

“My goal is to be like Ozzy. Not on a personal level, but on a musical one, where he started out in Black Sabbath, and as a solo artist, played new music and just did Paranoid at the end of the show. That’s my dream,” he said.

He also emphasised the unlikelihood of Twister Sister ever reuniting, saying: “Look, the odds of seeing Twisted again are very, very slim. I still talk to the guys and we’re all friends, but I really don’t see it happening, especially as I’ve found a sound for me.”

Check out ‘For The Love Of Metal’ by Dee Snider:

