Twisted Sister and Fleetwood Mac were undoubtedly two of the most popular bands around in the 70s and 80s. However, Dee Snider has said that he initially hated Fleetwood Mac.

The revelation came about during a Twitter exchange where Snider questioned the importance of liking a person in comparison to like the art – or product – they produce, and referenced Elon Musk as an example.

“This is an age old argument: Do we have to like the creator to like the product? Do we have to like the artist to like the art? The musician to like the song? The athlete to appreciate his or her athleticism? I say we don’t,” he tweeted.

A social media follower replied, “I must admit, I have a harder time digging the music if the artist turns out to be a tool and dig the music even more if the artist is good people – like you!”

The Twisted Sister lead singer engaged in the debate, and revealed on the platform that he hated Fleetwood Mac before he got to know one of the band members on a personal level.

“I hear that. Hated Fleetwood Mac until I spent a lovely afternoon with @StevieNicks. Since then I have trouble changing the station when ‘Don’t Stop Thinking About Tomorrow’ comes on! D’OH!” He wrote.

I hear that. Hated Fleetwood Mac until I spent a lovely afternoon with @StevieNicks. Since then i have trouble changing the station when “Don’t Stop Thinking About Tomorrow” comes on! D’OH! https://t.co/IpuzlpOtQe Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN — Dee Snider🇺🇸🎤 (@deesnider) August 23, 2022

Snider recently told his followers that he was pulling the plug on musical endeavors the focus on an acting career. The announcement came about when he popped a question box in his Instagram stories and told his fans to ask him anything.

“Dee I don’t blame you for not doing stadium tours anymore. Most people don’t know how tough it is to do. I am simply amazed when I see Paul McCarthy or Buddy Guy over 80 up on stage playing. How do they do it??” One fan wrote.

He replied, “God bless them all! I can only do what’s right for me. And for my retirement I’m writing screenplays, directing a movie, releasing my first fiction novel, producing two animated series, etc. etc. etc. My wife laughs when I tell her I’m retiring!”

Snider was further pushed about his future musicial fans when one fan asked him, if he will record any more new music.

The 67-year-old said “Never say never, but I don’t see me recording anymore.”

For more on this topic, follow the Classic Rock Observer.