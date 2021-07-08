Twisted Sister singer Dee Snider has discussed metal and the genre’s most iconic artists, while also revealing a bizarre anecdote about Black Sabbath rocker, Ozzy Osbourne.

During an appearance on The Jasta Show, Snider said that Ozzy’s team carry a defibrillator on his tour bus, joking that there’s “there’s no way Sharon was letting him miss a show.”

“I have discovered the fountain of youth – it is getting harder and heavier as you get older. It’s inspiring,” Snider said in the interview.

“If you’re an older metal fan, don’t get lighter with age, get harder with age, and get happier with age.

“That’s what’s keeping Ozzy alive, I think. That and the defibrillator that’s on the bus, which you probably heard about. You know they used to carry a defibrillator on the bus because there’s no way Sharon was letting him miss a show.

“If Ozzy had a heart attack, you know Sharon would be like, ‘Clear!’, shock him back to life and throw him out on the stage.”

It comes following comments from Snider last year, in which he said his goal is to have a career that emulates that of the ‘Crazy Train’ rocker.

“It took so long and so many misfires to get here, I want to spend the remainder of my time doing that,” he said at the time.

“My goal is to be like Ozzy. Not on a personal level, but on a musical one, where he started out in Black Sabbath, and as a solo artist, playing new music and just did ‘Paranoid’ at the end of the show. That’s my dream.”

Meanwhile, Ozzy and Sharon celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary on July 4, with both marking the occasion by posting to social media.

Sharon posted to Instagram alongside several snaps of the happy couple on their special day in 1982.

“Thank you for 39 years. For the most incredible life together. The crazy, wonderful and insane times,” Sharon wrote.

“Yes, pain and sorrow too, but we got through it. We worked so hard for years professionally and personally. We succeed together. You are my soul, my life. What a fantastic life we have lived so far, the best thing is there’s more to come.

“Every day is an adventure, every day I love you more and respect you more. My soulmate, my love and my friend here’s to our next adventure! Love you always.”

Ozzy added in his own post: “Happy Anniversary My Love! – July 4, 1982”.

