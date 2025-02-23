It’s a ‘New Day,’ and Jimmy Barnes is back—Defiant as ever.

The rock icon just dropped a double A-side single, “New Day” and “Beyond the River Bend,” giving fans their first taste of his upcoming 21st studio album, Defiant. True to its name, the record is all about resilience, passion, and that never-say-die attitude that’s made Barnesy a legend over the last five decades.

“New Day” is a rock anthem about fresh starts and pushing through, something Barnes knows all about. The music video, directed by Paul van Kan, features country star Troy Cassar-Daley and his wife, TV and radio personality Laurel Edwards. Meanwhile, “Beyond the River Bend” takes a more personal turn, inspired by Barnes’ home in the Southern Highlands of NSW. The track is all about hope and endurance—classic Jimmy.

This new music comes just months after the Cold Chisel frontman underwent heart surgery (and a recent hip operation), but if you think that’s slowing him down, think again. His voice is still as raw and powerful as ever, and Defiant (out June 6th) is shaping up to be another massive chapter in his legendary career.

To celebrate, Barnes is hitting the road this June for a six-date national tour with his nine-piece band. Kicking off in Adelaide on June 7th, he’ll bring the rock and roll fire to Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney, and Canberra. Expect big energy, classic hits, and plenty of new tunes.

“I can’t wait to get back on stage with my band,” Barnes says. “I’m so proud of this record—every song means a lot to me, and I can’t wait to share them with you all. It’s going to be some serious fun!”

Tickets for ‘The Defiant Tour’ go on sale to the general public on February 28th, with a Frontier Member presale kicking off on February 26th. If history’s anything to go by, these shows will sell fast—so get in quick.

Jimmy Barnes – ‘The Defiant Tour’