Deftones Vocalist Chino Moreno recently revealed in an interview that Ohms began with himself, Stephen Carpenter and Abe Cunningham.

After the highly-anticipated return of ‘Ohms’, the title track from the Deftones upcoming ninth studio album, Chino Moreno has spoken of the earliest recording sessions and who exactly was involved.

Moreno described the writing session as a “back to basics” approach, as well as the decision to work with Terry Date. Date steered the band towards several successful releases, including debut Adrenaline right through their 2003 self-titled collection.

Around the Fur and White Pony were also earmarked by the producer, who has since worked with Slipknot, Pantera and Soundgarden.

It’s been some time since Date was involved in the process, but he’s not the only one. Guitarist Stephen Carpenter wasn’t thrilled about the direction of the Gore album, as he told Ultimate Guitar.

“When we were coming up with ideas and writing the songs, the stuff that was being written, you know, the other guys’ ideas, I wasn’t too interested in it. It wasn’t the style or the sound I was hoping we would take. It wasn’t what I was expecting or wanting.”

Fast forward four years later, and it was original trio, Moreno told 93X.

“I didn’t even bring a guitar, I just set up a microphone. Steph had his guitar cabinet and Abe setup his drums and us three were in a little triangle. I wanted to see just basic… I wanted to experiment, basic, with us three in a room, like we were in Steph‘s garage when we were kids.”

That’s not to say that Moreno didn’t want Frank Delgado or Sergio Vega in the album’s songwriting process. He wanted “just the core to see what happens, especially since our last record was a little disjointed because of Stephen’s… he wasn’t that involved in the initial foundation of the songwriting.”

“So I really wanted to make sure that was something that was present and more than anything it was just like bonding. It was really rad for us three to be in a room and talk shit and just play and make noise.”

Ohms will be released on September 25th, but there’s talk that next single to come off the record will be ‘Genesis’.

Check out Ohms by Deftones: