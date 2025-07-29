Del Water Gap — the indie-pop solo project of Brooklyn-based musician and producer S. Holden Jaffe — has released a stunning new single, “How To Live”.

Built on lush melodies and introspective lyricism, the track tackles big themes with raw vulnerability: moral ambiguity, spirituality, and the never-ending, sometimes disorienting search for meaning. “But there’s something in the rough / Figuring out just how to live,” Jaffe sings, capturing the universal tension of not having the answers, and the quiet redemption in accepting that.

“How To Live” carries the cinematic DNA fans have come to expect from Del Water Gap, who broke through with the 2017 streaming hit “High Tops”, before releasing his major-label debut Don’t Get Dark in 2019. He rose to further prominence in 2020 with the viral single “Ode to a Conversation Stuck in Your Throat”. He’s since released two acclaimed albums via Mom + Pop Music, including 2023’s I Miss You Already + I Haven’t Left Yet, which features guest appearances from Arlo Parks and Clairo and production from Sammy Witte (Harry Styles).

Alongside his own rapidly growing catalogue, Jaffe has spent the last few years opening for some of the biggest names in indie and alt-pop, including Arlo Parks (who also contributed to his last album), girl in red, Maggie Rogers, Jeremy Zucker, and Holly Humberstone. Most recently, he toured alongside Niall Horan on ‘The Show: Live on Tour’, and Halsey on her ‘For My Last Trick’ tour this year.

With recent festival plays at All Things Go, Newport Folk Festival, and Electric Picnic under his belt, Del Water Gap is now gearing up for appearances at Lollapalooza and Reading & Leeds, before heading to Australia for a string of headline dates and select shows with The Wombats this September and October.

“How To Live” is out now via Mom + Pop.