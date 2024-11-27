Delta Goodrem has added a second show at Sydney Opera House to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her landmark album, Mistaken Identity.

After tickets to the first show on April 14th were snapped up quickly, Goodrem has now added a further date on April 15th (see full details below).

The intimate evenings promise to be an unmissable journey through one of Goodrem’s most significant records.

Following the resounding success of her sold-out ‘Innocent Eyes – 20th Anniversary Tour’, Goodrem is ready to revisit another pivotal moment in her career. Mistaken Identity, which topped the ARIA Albums Chart upon its release, will be brought to life in a way her fans have never experienced before.

Goodrem plans to perform beloved hits such as “Out of the Blue”, “Mistaken Identity”, “Almost Here”, and “Electric Storm” with reimagined arrangements. Beyond the music, she’ll also share exclusive stories behind the creation of these timeless tracks, offering fans a deeper connection to an album that has resonated with so many.

Reflecting on the significance of Mistaken Identity, Goodrem shared, “Mistaken Identity was a challenge and a triumph… a mark left on me that I honour and treasure and am reminded of to this day. Happy Anniversary to all those who keep the album close to your hearts and resonate with those songs in ways that blow me away.”

Tickets to both shows are on sale now via Goodrem’s official website.

Delta Goodrem Mistaken Identity Shows

Ticket information available via deltagoodrem.com

Monday, April 14th

Sydney Opera House, Sydney, NSW

Tuesday, April 15th (NEW SHOW)

Sydney Opera House, Sydney, NSW