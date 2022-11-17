Delta Goodrem has added not one but two new shows to her Innocent Eyes 20th anniversary tour due to huge demand in the pre-sale period.

It’s almost 20 years since Goodrem released her debut album Innocent Eyes, and there haven’t been many more successful Australian albums in the time since.

Innocent Eyes spent an unprecedented 29 weeks at number one on the ARIA Albums Chart at the time, making it the highest-selling debut in Aussie history.

The album spawned a remarkable five number one singles, making Goodrem the first artist to achieve the feat from a debut record. Innocent Eyes was also the highest-selling album of the entire decade between 2000 and 2009. A truly blockbuster commercial release, in other words. That’s why Goodrem will embark on a 20th anniversary tour for Innocent Eyes next year. Goodrem will perform her acclaimed debut album in full, including beloved hits like ‘Born to Try’ and ‘Lost Without You’. And due to overwhelming demand, she’ll now perform in Sydney and Melbourne twice. The new shows take place at Sydney Opera House on Tuesday, September 26th, and at Melbourne’s Hamer Hall on Friday, September 29th (see full dates below). Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 18th at 11am local time. “I feel so grateful to have had all the opportunities this album has brought in my life and all the incredible people that took me into their homes with this album and who have been on this journey with me,” Goodrem said about her tour. Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer or the Pop Observer.

Delta Goodrem Innocent Eyes 20th Anniversary Tour

For tickets and further information visit deltagoodrem.com

Monday, September 25th

Sydney Opera House, Sydney, NSW

Tuesday, September 26th (NEW SHOW)

Sydney Opera House, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, September 28th

Hamer Hall, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, September 29th (NEW SHOW)

Hamer Hall, Melbourne, VIC

Sunday, October 1st

Festival Theatre, Adelaide, SA

Tuesday, October 3rd

Queensland Performing Arts Centre, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, October 7th

Riverside Theatre, Perth, WA