When Demi Lovato knows what they want, they go for it, after the singer slid into the DMs of a Schitt’s Creek star asking for a date.

Lovato, like a lot of us, clearly has been watching a lot of Schitt’s Creek recently. After getting the hots for Emily Hampshire, who plays dour motel manager Stevie, Lovato thought they’d shoot their shot with the actress. The story came to light when Hampshire appeared on an episode of the 4D With Demi Lovato podcast on Wednesday, September 1st, as per Billboard.

“You slide in my DMs and you said, ‘Hey, I like you on the show. We should kick it sometime,'” Hampshire revealed. “And then you said, below it, ‘And by kick it, I mean go on a date. I find you attractive.’ You made it clear it was a date. And I loved that because sometimes that’s confusing. I’m decades older than you, so ‘kick it,’ I was looking it up.”

Although Hampshire indulged in hyperbole with that comment – she’s aged 40 while Lovato is 29, meaning there’s only 11 years between them – Lovato tried comparing their age gap to the famous age gap between American Horror Story star Sarah Paulson, who’s 46, and her partner Holland Taylor (Two and a Half Men), who’s 78.

“And then right after, you said, ‘Ooh! I don’t mean you’re the Holland Taylor.’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, you did,'” Hampshire said amidst howls of laughter from Lovato. The actor also described her exchange with Lovato as “the funniest thing in the world” despite telling the singer that she worried they wouldn’t find the same things to be funny. “No! No! I just love them together, I really do,” Lovato explained in their defense.

Check out the full episode of the 4D With Demi Lovato featuring Emily Hampshire below: