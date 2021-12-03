Demi Lovato has revealed that they no longer follow a ‘California sober’ lifestyle, despite releasing a song by the same name earlier this year.

“I no longer support my ‘California sober’ ways,” Lovato declared via their Instagram Stories. “Sober sober is the only way to be.”

For the uninitiated, ‘California sober’ is a lifestyle that allows the use of some alcohol and marijuana while abstaining from harder drugs.

Lovato opened up about the concept in a track from their Dancing With the Devil … The Art of Starting album, singing: “I’m California sober/ It doesn’t have to mean the growin’ part is over/ No, it ain’t black or white, it’s all of the colours.”

In Lovato’s YouTube Originals docuseries of the same name, they opened up about their journey to recovery after suffering an overdose in 2018.

Revealing that they’d felt pressured to become the “poster child of sobriety”, Lovato explain that they had decided to allow wine and weed in their life while steering clear of any other alcohol or drugs.

In other news, Lovato recently revealed they’d “absolutely’ date an alien during an interview on Face to Face with Becky G.

“If there was an ET that hit every box of criteria that would be like the most ideal partner, would you date an ET?” asked Becky G.

“Yes, absolutely,” Lovato responded with a laugh. “I am so tired of humans! I am so tired of humans and their human bullshit. I am so over it! Bring me an alien!”

Check out ‘California Sober’ by Demi Lovato: