New details about Australia’s first ever heavy metal cruise have been revealed this week.
After local tour promoters Destroy All Lines announced the inaugural Hellbound cruise last week, it has now been confirmed that it will take place on the Carnival Splendor from October 22nd-25th, 2026.
The ship will host over 2,500 passengers, as well as “14 decks of non-stop madness, 24 lounges & bars, 7 hot tubs, mini golf, water slides and so much more”.
The lineup is yet to be confirmed. For more details, click here.
The announcement is a big one for Destroy All Lines, who are already enjoying a massive 2025. As well as events like Parkway Drive’s Sydney Opera House in June, and huge tours like The Offspring, The Used and Bloc Party still to come, the company also recently locked in dates for Good Things Festival.
The touring festival has locked in Melbourne for Friday December 5th, Sydney for Saturday December 6th and Brisbane for Sunday December 7th.
There were some fears among the Australian live music scene that Good Things would face a similar fate to other major events like Splendour in the Grass and Groovin the Moo which Rolling Stone AU/NZ revealed would not be returning in 2025.
Speaking to Rolling Stone AU/NZ in February, Chris O’Brien from Good Things Festival and head promoter at Destroy All Lines conceded that Australia’s festival scene is in a precarious position, but promised Good Things’ return this year.
“I’ve never seen a more challenging festival environment in my life and have never seen so many festivals cancel in such a short space of time,” he said at the time.
“Programming festivals is incredibly difficult as so many of our costs have sky rocketed over the past two to three years. The flow on effect is that the artists cost has also exploded and it makes it harder for them to come to Australia, so we have to pay more money to get them here. In the same breath we have to be conscience of our ticket prices, but our market has proved that if we keep delivering a quality lineup and a great day out, they will continue to support Good Things.
“2024 was another incredible year for us and we have managed to stay ahead of the curve and buck the trend.”