New details about Australia’s first ever heavy metal cruise have been revealed this week.

After local tour promoters Destroy All Lines announced the inaugural Hellbound cruise last week, it has now been confirmed that it will take place on the Carnival Splendor from October 22nd-25th, 2026.

The ship will host over 2,500 passengers, as well as “14 decks of non-stop madness, 24 lounges & bars, 7 hot tubs, mini golf, water slides and so much more”.

The lineup is yet to be confirmed. For more details, click here.

The announcement is a big one for Destroy All Lines, who are already enjoying a massive 2025. As well as events like Parkway Drive’s Sydney Opera House in June, and huge tours like The Offspring, The Used and Bloc Party still to come, the company also recently locked in dates for Good Things Festival.