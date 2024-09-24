Lgendary singer Dionne Warwick is coming to Australia and New Zealand next year.
The Grammy winner will perform in Perth, Brisbane, Tweed Heads, Melbourne, Sydney, Canberra, Auckland, and Christchurch in January (see full dates below).
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 4th at 10am local time. The Frontier Member pre-sale begins on Tuesday, October 1st at 1pm local time.
Warwick will come to Australia and New Zealand armed with classic songs from an illustrious career that stretches all the way back to the ’60s.
Warwick, who is a Walk of Fame star and Lifetime Achievement Award winner, is one of the most charted female recording artists of all time, with only Aretha Franklin ahead of her.
Warwick’s songbook includes beloved hits such as “Walk on By,” “Anyone Who Had a Heart,” “Message to Michael,” “Alfie,” and “I’ll Never Fall in Love Again.”
Last year saw the release of Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over, a detailed documentary charting Warwick’s life and career, including her activism and groundbreaking legacy in pop, soul, and gospel music.
Dionne Warwick 2025 Australia & New Zealand Tour
FRONTIER MEMBER PRE-SALE
via frontiertouring.com/dionnewarwick
Runs 24 hours from: Tuesday 1 October (1pm local time)
or until presale allocation exhausted
TICKETS ON SALE
Begins: Friday 4 October (10am local time)
ALL SHOWS LICENSED ALL AGES
Saturday 11 January
Riverside Theatre | Perth, WA
Lic. All Ages
ticketek.com.au
Tuesday 14 January
QPAC Concert Hall | Brisbane, QLD
Lic. All Ages
qpac.com.au
Wednesday 15 January
Twin Towns | Tweed Heads, NSW
Lic. All Ages
ticketsearch.com
Thursday 16 January
Hamer Hall | Melbourne, VIC
Lic. All Ages
artscentremelbourne.com.au
Saturday 18 January
The Star Event Centre | Sydney, NSW
Lic. All Ages
ticketek.com.au
Sunday 19 January
Canberra Theatre | Canberra, ACT
Lic. All Ages
canberraticketing.com.au
Tuesday 21 January
Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre | Auckland, NZ
Lic. All Ages
ticketmaster.co.nz
Wednesday 22 January
Christchurch Town Hall | Christchurch, NZ
Lic. All Ages
ticketmaster.co.nz