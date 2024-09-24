Lgendary singer Dionne Warwick is coming to Australia and New Zealand next year.

The Grammy winner will perform in Perth, Brisbane, Tweed Heads, Melbourne, Sydney, Canberra, Auckland, and Christchurch in January (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 4th at 10am local time. The Frontier Member pre-sale begins on Tuesday, October 1st at 1pm local time.

Warwick will come to Australia and New Zealand armed with classic songs from an illustrious career that stretches all the way back to the ’60s.

Warwick, who is a Walk of Fame star and Lifetime Achievement Award winner, is one of the most charted female recording artists of all time, with only Aretha Franklin ahead of her.

Warwick’s songbook includes beloved hits such as “Walk on By,” “Anyone Who Had a Heart,” “Message to Michael,” “Alfie,” and “I’ll Never Fall in Love Again.”

Last year saw the release of Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over, a detailed documentary charting Warwick’s life and career, including her activism and groundbreaking legacy in pop, soul, and gospel music.

Dionne Warwick 2025 Australia & New Zealand Tour

FRONTIER MEMBER PRE-SALE

via frontiertouring.com/dionnewarwick

Runs 24 hours from: Tuesday 1 October (1pm local time)

or until presale allocation exhausted

TICKETS ON SALE

Begins: Friday 4 October (10am local time)

ALL SHOWS LICENSED ALL AGES

Saturday 11 January

Riverside Theatre | Perth, WA

Lic. All Ages

ticketek.com.au

Tuesday 14 January

QPAC Concert Hall | Brisbane, QLD

Lic. All Ages

qpac.com.au

Wednesday 15 January

Twin Towns | Tweed Heads, NSW

Lic. All Ages

ticketsearch.com

Thursday 16 January

Hamer Hall | Melbourne, VIC

Lic. All Ages

artscentremelbourne.com.au

Saturday 18 January

The Star Event Centre | Sydney, NSW

Lic. All Ages

ticketek.com.au

Sunday 19 January

Canberra Theatre | Canberra, ACT

Lic. All Ages

canberraticketing.com.au

Tuesday 21 January

Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre | Auckland, NZ

Lic. All Ages

ticketmaster.co.nz

Wednesday 22 January

Christchurch Town Hall | Christchurch, NZ

Lic. All Ages

ticketmaster.co.nz