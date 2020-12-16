Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

The world’s next great supergroup has been formed as Dionne Warwick and Chance the Rapper have recruited The Weeknd for their new single.

If you’ve been anywhere near Twitter in the past few weeks you’ll have noticed legendary singer Warwick. The 90-year-old has truly discovered the joys of the social media platform as only a nonagenarian could.

I am constantly getting instructions on how to use Twitter while I am actively using Twitter. This is how I choose to Tweet. Twote? — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 15, 2020

I thought her name was William Eyelash from the @nbcsnl performance. I do know her name is Billie now. — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 15, 2020

Warwick has been such a phenomenon that SNL based a sketch around a fictional ‘Dionne Warwick Show’ last Saturday, December 12th. Played impressively by cast member Ego Nwodim, she interviewed Timothée Chalamet parodying Harry Styles and Pete Davidson imitating Machine Gun Kelly.

She’s tweeted hilarious comments almost on a daily basis. These included this exchange with Chance: “If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this.”

I mean, it’s a fair point. She followed that up by dryly declaring, “I am now Dionne the Singer.”

Hi, @chancetherapper. If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this. — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 5, 2020

Chance is clearly thrilled at it all. During an interview with Stephen Colbert on December 14th, he said it was “a huge, immense honour” to be working on the song with Warwick.

The Weeknd also didn’t escape her wit. “The Weeknd is next. Why? It’s not even spelled correctly?” The Canadian star took it in good jest, replying, “I just got roasted by Dionne Warwick and I feel honored [sic]! You just made my day.”

Warwick confirmed the news in a video posted to Twitter on December 15th, saying that she was “so excited” that The Weeknd had agreed to join the pair for the venture.

I’m still on a mission to end foolishness by 2021. It looks like @theweeknd and @chancetherapper are joining me. Who’s next? (I edited this video myself 😊) pic.twitter.com/k3KUOdfkMb — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 14, 2020

As per TMZ, the charity single ‘Nothing Is Impossible’ is written by Warwick’s son Damon William Elliott. It will benefit the non-profit charity Hunger Not Impossible, whose aim is to fight hunger by connecting American families in need with nutritious meals provided by local restaurants.

The most unlikely of collaborations is now a beautiful reality. And look at Twitter, finally being used as a force for good. It’s a nice change.

