Who had legendary soul singer Dionne Warwick headlining a festival dedicated to a cult cryptocurrency on their 2021 bingo card? Us neither.

It’s a genuine reality though, as per NME. Warwick has been announced as the first-ever headliner for Dogepalooza, an entire festival dedicated to the cult cryptocurrency Dogecoin.

And it could be the start of something big if the organisers are to be believed. They eventually aim to launch in “multiple cities and countries around the globe,” so keep your eyes peeled for hundreds of tech bros visiting a town near you. The initial event will take place on October 9th at the Constellation Field in Sugar Land, Texas.

It’s the pinnacle for Warwick, who has enjoyed an endearing return to fame this year after becoming a Twitter icon. She thought Billie Eilish was called William Eyelash. She asked Chance the Rapper, “If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this.” Saturday Night Live even started a recurring sketch in which Warwick (played by Ego Nwodim) hosts her own talk show and pokes fun at Gen Z celebrities.

“I’m so looking forward to [being] a part of this meaningful festival which supports so many vital causes” Warwick stated in a press release for Dogepalooza.

While Warwick is headlining, the full lineup has yet to be announced. Warwick’s son, Damon Elliott, who’s produced for Destiny’s Child and Solange in the past, is set to appear though.

Tickets to Dogepalooza aren’t cheap, with GA tickets costing $125 and VIP passes setting punters back a cool $300. They can, unsurprisingly, be purchased using Dogecoin, and the festival notes that “all currencies are encouraged and welcome at Dogepalooza.”

