With democracy in America at a crucial tipping point, Diplo is doing his part to save it by sharing a nude photo of himself.

Diplo has certainly been pretty productive during his time in iso, whether it’s participating in livestreams or just constantly jacking off.

But with the 2020 U.S. presidential election reaching a crucial juncture, Diplo has decided to channel his energy into getting people to vote by using a nude picture of himself.

Sharing a bare-arsed photo of himself to Instagram, the DJ/producer took advantage of all the attention by telling people to register to vote, writing in the caption, “Don’t forget to register to vote.”

While Diplo probably had the best of intentions in sharing this nude pic of himself as a voter registration PSA, a lot of comments were more focused on his, uh, peachy photo.

Hell, even Niall Horan was impressed, writing “peachy” in the comments, which prompted Diplo to respond in the comments with a scathing rebuke of the social media platform as a place where users are drawn to other people’s nude photos like bees to honey while tagging Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in his reply.

“This post literally proves Instagram is a graveyard of a–es and useless content. The algorithm is a disease. Thanks [Mark Zuckerberg],” wrote the DJ/producer.

Diplo certainly isn’t the first artist to implore people to vote in the 2020 U.S. presidential election. Big name musicians such as Billie Joe Armstrong, Eddie Vedder, and Sebastian Bach have criticised Trump publicly and emphasised the importance of voting come November, though they definitely didn’t do it in such a forward way like what Diplo did.

So in short, Diplo wants all Americans to register to vote in this upcoming presidential election, no if’s or butts about it.

