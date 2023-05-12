Dirty Versachi and Jamaica Moana’s new collaborative single is called “Don’t Go Thru My Phone”, and you don’t need a second guess to work out what it’s about.

Because we’ve all been there: whether it’s an annoyingly nosy friend, a highly suspicious ex, or a parent that’s in for some big surprises, there’s always someone that wants to get a look at our phone.

And in this hyper-digital age, when our phone is really an extension of ourself, the need to keep our phone and its contents private is more fierce than ever.

Dirty Versachi and Jamaica Moana’s track is about phone privacy on the surface, but it’s really a powerful celebration of self-empowerment and individuality from the two non-binary artists.

“For me, being able to express my sexuality through music has always been a challenge,” Dirty explains. “For a long time, I was told to hide my sexuality if I wanted to “make it” in music but I’ve now come to love who I am and all parts of me.

“This song and being Dirty Versachi allows me to fully explore this. In a way it is a love letter to my younger self as it is unashamedly queer, flirtatious, and maybe even a little raunchy. Through this song, I hope to inspire others to embrace their inner weirdness, not to yuck someone’s yum and find joy in the things that make them unique.”

So, don’t go through someone’s phone and don’t inhibit their identity either, the electropop anthem essentially says. Proudly queer, effortlessly sleek and cool, you can listen to the newly-released track below, and also keep an eye out for a fascinating music video that will “explore the world of slime fetishism” landing on Monday.

Having recently supported the likes of Cub Sport and Years & Years, Dirty’s star is firmly on the rise, while Jamaica memorably worked with Temgazi on last year’s banger “HERMIONE”.

To celebrate “Don’t Go Thru My Phone” dropping, Tone Deaf caught up with the two collaborators to find out more about their slinky hit.

Dirty Versachi and Jamaica Moana’s “Don’t Go Thru My Phone” is out now.

Dirty: What did you first think when you heard the song?

Jamaica: The first time I heard the track I thought it was so fun. I really connected with it because it felt enjoyable to me. Like, music can be so serious but I feel like the song pulled me into the more fun side of things.

Jamaica: How did you decide to work with me?

Dirty: It was when I heard the Dyan Tai song “Get On It” that you feature on. Then I explored your other songs and I just fell in love with you. I loved your voice, I loved your vibe and everything you do as an artist. So it was such an honour that you wanted to feature on the track. Plus I used to have a boring second verse but you really came through and brought some fierceness to the track.

Dirty: What was the recording process like?

Jamaica: It was so quick. We smashed it down. It was really nice because it felt very calm and chill and we had time to connect beforehand. I can remember Laura (Dirty Versachi’s manager) was doing yoga in the backyard. I loved all of that shit. Me recording so quickly was an example of how nice the environment was.

Jamaica: Tell me a little bit more about the video concept.

Dirty: The video concept we’re going to explore is ‘slime fetish.’ So we’ve got LOTS of slime and goo! We’ve also designed some outfits which are made from recycled melted plastic, which I collaborated on with the artist, George Goodnow and fashion designer Sal Rosenberg.

Dirty: Have you ever had to tell someone to not go thru your phone?

Jamaica: YES! Like every green room I’ve ever been in. And everyone wants to see what’s in this phone. We talked about this at the studio session, you don’t want to go through our photos, you’ll see many nudes from the lockdown season. That’s why you don’t go thru my phone! Thank you!

Dirty: That is basically what the song was written about. It was inspired by the lockdown season and the nudes.



