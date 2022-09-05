Central Coast one-dayer Rolling Sets has announced a stellar lineup for December, including Hilltop Hoods, Peach PRC and DMA’S.

The welcome addition to the summer festival circuit is set to take place at Memorial Park, The Entrance on Saturday, December 10th. Bringing together all things music, surf and skate, the festival is set to showcase everything the Central Coast has to offer.

And the lineup for the event is packed with national talent and festival favourites. Leading the way is Hilltop Hoods, coming into Rolling Sets fresh from a sold-out arena tour of Australia. They’ll be joined by DMA’S, who released their first single of the year, ‘I Don’t Need To Hide’, last month. After completing her first headline Australian tour in three years, Alex Lahey will bring her stunning set to Rolling Sets.

Festival favourites Dune Rats, Dope Lemon, Big Twisty & The Funknasty and Peach PRC are also scheduled to appear, while Auckland’s Leisure will make the short hop over from New Zealand for the occasion. You can check out the full lineup below.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, September 8th at 10:30am. Access to presale is available by signing up via the official website. VIP tickets are also available to purchase, offering exclusive access to the Rolling Sets VIP platform with stage and ocean views alongside dedicated bar and bathrooms. There’s an extremely limited allocation for VIP tickets.

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer.

Rolling Sets 2022 Lineup

Full ticket information via rollingsets.com.au

Saturday, December 10th

Memorial Park, The Entrance, Central Coast, NSW

Hilltop Hoods

DMA’S

Dope Lemon

Dune Rat

Alex Lahey

Peach PRC

L D R U

Leisure (NZ)

Big Twisty & The Funknasty

The Buoys

Redhook

Shag Rock

Stevan

South Summit

Soy

Stupid Baby

Elaskia

Deadshowws

The Good Love