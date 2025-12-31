Fresh off her run through Australia for Spilt Milk, Doechii has closed out 2025 with a new collaboration alongside SZA, dropping the hypnotic new single “Girl, Get Up”.

The accompanying video, directed by James Mackel, doubles down on that local connection. Shot across Sydney, the slow-burning visual sees Doechii dancing solo on a yacht and atop a stadium rooftop, with sweeping night-time shots of the Sydney Harbour Bridge glowing in the background.

The final scene places her high above an empty stage at what looks like Sydney’s Allianz Stadium — where she opened for Kendrick Lamar while in Australia.

Sonically, “Girl, Get Up” is a stripped-back affair, allowing the lyrics to pack all the punch.

Produced by Jay Versace, the track flips a drum sample from Birdman and Clipse’s “What Happened to That Boy”, layering it beneath airy synths and sharp-edged bars from Doechii.

It gives her space to reflect, snap back, and brush off the noise, rapping, “Hate don’t make you powerful / Y’all monitoring spirits, go monitor that checkbook…”

SZA anchors the track with a soft but commanding hook, repeating the mantra-like refrain, “Hear me girl, get up,” turning the song into something that feels equal parts meditation and motivation.

It’s not the first time the pair have collaborated, with SZA previously appearing on Doechii’s “Persuasive” single, and making a cameo at her Camp Flog Gnaw set last year.

“Girl, Get Up” marks the final instalment of Doechii’s Swamp Sessions series — a creative challenge where she wrote and recorded songs within an hour, pairing each with equally considered visuals. Previous entries in the series included “Nissan Altima”, “Bullfrog”, and “Catfish”.

The release caps off another massive year for Doechii, following the success of her Grammy-winning 2024 album Alligator Bites Never Heal. This year, her biggest moment came via “Anxiety” — a 2019 track that found new life after going viral on TikTok, earning her five Grammy nominations including Record and Song of the Year.

James Mackel also directed the visuals for that.

Alongside “Anxiety”, Doechii also dropped solo cut “Nosebleeds” and a run of collaborations, including “ExtraL” with Jennie, “Beat a Bitch Up” with Alameda, and a remix appearance alongside The Weeknd and Playboi Carti on “Timeless”.