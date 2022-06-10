Speculation is rife that Beyonce is about to drop some new music after she blanked content from her social media accounts, including YouTube.

Deleting content from social media prior to a new music drop is a commonly used marketing technique. The Weeknd, Taylor Swift and The 1975 have all previously cleared their accounts right before announcing – and releasing – new music.

Many fans have celebrated the move, claiming that they are ‘so ready’ for the possible Beyonce release. “IT BETTER BE TONIGHT,” one social media user wrote.

However, other fans are calling the promotional technique “dated”. “Y artists still doing it? Back when Taylor blocked her socials in 2017 it was a moment… But now it’s boring [sic],” wrote one user.

Beyonce’s Instagram – which boasts 303 million followers – still features 2,020 posts, but her profile picture is a blank icon. Similarly so, her Twitter features content but a blank profile icon. The same goes for her Facebook account and YouTube account.

🚨Beyoncé has removed her profile pictures across all social media accounts. pic.twitter.com/jzjXYFWgI3 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 10, 2022

Since branching out as a solo artist in 2003, Beyonce has released six studio albums, five live albums, three compilation albums, five EPs, and one soundtrack album. Her latest studio album Lemonade was released back in 2016.

Sony Music has previously reportedly confirmed that the superstar is dropping a new album this year, with rumours circulating that it will be titled B7.

In an interview last year with Harper’s Bazaar, Beyonce revealed that she was in the process of recording music.

“I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half. Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare. One chorus can have up to 200 stacked harmonies. Still, there’s nothing like the amount of love, passion, and healing that I feel in the recording studio. After 31 years, it feels just as exciting as it did when I was nine years old. Yes, the music is coming!” She said.

