Doja Cat has called out the recent reaction to her shaving her head and eyebrows, saying “you all want me to look f*ckable for you.”

Earlier this month, fans were concerned for the rapper’s wellbeing after she debuted her shaved head and eyebrows on Instagram Live.

That led Doja to address everyone’s concerns in a follow-up Instagram Live. “That’s what I’m saying. I’m rich, I’m fine,” she insisted at the time. “Just the whole ‘Are you okay, queen?’ shit makes me want to rip my… I guess the hair that I have left out and that would be my pubics… I want to rip my fucking pubic hair out, I absolutely hate it.”

Doja added that she decided to shave off her hair and eyebrows because she was tired of wearing wigs while working out. “I just do not like to have hair,” she explained. “I would be working out, but I couldn’t focus because I was more concerned about how I looked. Or how my hair was doing, and how to keep it adhered to my scalp. I just can’t believe that it took me this long to be like, ‘Shave your fucking head.’”

And in a tweet posted today, the rapper has addressed the incident once more, calling out fans’ reaction to the shaving. “I won a grammy and traveled the fucking globe i’ve had a #1 and i went platinum.

“I make hit after hit after hit and you all want me to look fuckable for you so that you can go home and jerk your cocks all day long while you live in your mothers basement. Go f*ck yourselves,” she wrote in the tweet, which has already been liked over 40,000 times in a mater of hours.

Dojo’s statement received strong support in the comments. “Go off cause they got the wrong one today your success is what got you here and us fans that support any decision you make in life,” wrote one Twitter fan.

“They act like you can’t grow your hair back, and once it does, then what? Like, what was all that crying for? They need to leave you alone,” someone else noted fairly.