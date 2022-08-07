Doja Cat wants everyone to know that she is okay, a day after debuting her shaved her head and eyebrows on Instagram Live.

The ‘Kiss Me More’ rapper is responding to concerns for her mental health after shocking fans with her new look live on social media.

In a video shared by The Shade Room, Doja Cat appeared on IG Live and addressed people’s concerns for her mental health.

“That’s what I’m saying. I’m rich, I’m fine,” she begins in the clip. “Just the whole ‘Are you okay, queen?’ shit makes me want to rip my… I guess the hair that I have left out and that would be my pubics.”

“I want to rip my fucking pubic hair out, I absolutely hate it,” she added.

The Grammy Award winner told her followers that she shaved off her hair because she was exhausted from wearing wigs while working out, and the wigs frizzing from sweat.

“I just do not like to have hair,” she said. “I would be working out, but I couldn’t focus because I was more concerned about how I looked. Or how my hair was doing, and how to keep it adhered to my scalp.”

“I just can’t believe that it took me this long to be like, ‘Shave your fucking head.'”

Dresden Dolls singer Amanda Palmer, who frequently rocked the shaved eyebrow look, defended the singer on Instagram.

“New eyebrow look. o yeah. you got it,” Palmer wrote, adding that she had seen an old interview with Doja Cat saying she loved Palmer’s band.

“I hope the world finally comes to accept the beauty of the spontaneously squiggled liquid eyeliner eyebrow,” she added. “if this becomes a Thing, i will giggle for years.”

It has been an eventful week for Doja, who got into it with some fans after tweeting, “people r so fuckin dumb istg it’s terrifying.”

When some fans criticized her in the replies, Doja clapped back with comments like “ur being a cringe ass nerd please stop” and “ur a fuckin nerd and no one likes u.”

shut the fuck up bitch you don’t know my life — smell it (@DojaCat) August 3, 2022

ur being a cringe ass nerd please stop — smell it (@DojaCat) August 3, 2022

suck my fucking dick and eat my balls bitch — smell it (@DojaCat) August 3, 2022