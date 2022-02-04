$NOT and A$AP Rocky’s new single just dropped and it contains a reference to Doja Cat that the 11-time Grammy winner didn’t agree with.

‘Doja’ dropped today (February 4th) along with a music video set in the city of New York. The video was directed by Hidji and produced by AWGE, A$AP Rocky’s creative agency and includes a tribute to the late Virgil Abloh at the end of the video. $NOT’s full album, Ethereal, will be coming Friday, February 11 from 300 Entertainment.

In ‘Doja’ $NOT claims he had sexual relations with Doja Cat on repeated occasions, as it’s one of the main hooks of the chorus. However, it seems like $NOT didn’t run this lyric by Doja before including it in his hook, as she seemed blindsided on Twitter in her response to his Tweet promoting the new song.

She said, “you f*cked who?”

$NOT and Doja Cat have yet to have even been rumoured in any kind of relationship before this, so it doesn’t come as a surprise that Doja confronted him on the matter. $NOT’s lines could just be part of a trend of name-dropping the Planet Her artist in songs for name recognition as other rap artists such as Isaiah Rashad, in ‘Headshots (4r Da Locals)’, have done so in their songs. The case of the matter is still unclear, as no follow-up to Doja Cat’s statement has yet to be made.

Doja Cat has since deleted her Tweet, although, many users on Twitter screenshotted the Tweet and reposted it under $NOT’s original post before she took it down.

Doja Cat’s latest album Planet Her released on June 27, 2021 and is available for streaming on Apple Music, Soundcloud, and Spotify. Fellow artist on the ‘Doja’ track, A$AP Rocky, has recently had some good news with his girlfriend and industry superstar, Rihanna, announcing her pregnancy.