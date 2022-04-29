After Dolly Parton’s initial attempt to withdraw from her Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nomination, Parton has now changed her mind.

Dolly Parton has now had a change of heart after previously attempting to withdraw from her nomination into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. After her withdrawal failed, due to it being deemed too late, Dolly Parton urged fans to not vote for her.

“Dolly here! Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out.

I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again – if I’m ever worthy. This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock ‘n’ roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do! My husband is a total rock ‘n’ roll freak, and has always encouraged me to do one. I wish all of the nominees good luck and thank you again for the compliment. Rock on!

Dolly Parton”

Since then, Dolly Parton has changed her mind and said, on NPR’s Morning Edition, that she would gracefully accept the recognition if voted into the Class of 2022.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s decision not to allow Dolly to withdraw can be read here:

“All of us in the music community have seen Dolly Parton’s thoughtful note expressing her feeling that she has not earned the right to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame,” the statement says. “In addition to her incredible talent as an artist, her humility is another reason Dolly is a beloved icon by millions of fans around the world.”

Their statement continues, “From its inception, Rock and Roll has had deep roots in Rhythm & Blues and Country music. It is not defined by any one genre, rather a sound that moves youth culture. Dolly Parton’s music impacted a generation of young fans and influenced countless artists that followed. Her nomination to be considered for induction into to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame followed the same process as all other artists who have been considered.”

The Foundation continues to reiterate that voting is under-way, “Dolly’s recommendation, along with the other 16 nominees for the class of 2022 was sent out earlier this month to our 1,200 general ballot voters, the majority of whom are artists themselves, for consideration for induction at our ceremony.”