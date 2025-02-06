Grammy-nominated, ARIA Award-winning DJ and producer Dom Dolla is ringing in 2025 with the release of his highly anticipated new single, “Dreamin”, featuring American pop sensation Daya.

Speaking about the inspiration behind “Dreamin”, Dolla revealed that the track is a reminder that “nothing lasts forever” and “this too shall pass,” encouraging listeners to embrace life and give everything they’ve got while they can.

“This record is about the flow state you can find yourself in when everything is going a little too well… the moment you’re struck by a tiny sobering piece of doubt that niggles at your peace of mind,” he explains. “The challenge I gave myself with this record was to write the simplest melody I could muster (that didn’t drive me nuts).”

Initially unsure about how the track would pair with Daya’s powerful vocals, Dom took the track to the studio when they met for the first time. “She is truly a talent to be reckoned with and has the most incredible voice,” he says. “Initially, I thought such a simple melody would be wasted on a voice as great as hers, but she brought such character to the idea that it ended up being exactly what the record needed and then some.”

For Daya, who has previously worked with The Chainsmokers, the collaboration was equally fulfilling. “I’m so glad I could help write and perform on this song—Dom is a master of his craft and it was exciting to dive into his world for it,” she said. “I hope people can embrace both the darkness and the levity in it all at once.”

The official music video for “Dreamin”, directed by Kyle Caulfield and Shevin Dissanayake, takes the song’s emotional depth even further with its stunning visuals. Shot in Tokyo, the video captures the essence of the track’s themes—escapism, anxiety, and fleeting moments of serenity. It follows an anxious protagonist as he navigates a chaotic week, from sleeping on the streets to enduring moments of solitude in a corporate office, a lonely bar, and an uncomfortable subway station. It paints a poignant picture of being trapped in a cycle, searching for peace, only to find it fleeting and elusive.

Caulfield and Dissanayake shared their excitement about the project, saying, “Every part of making this video was incredibly special. From the formation of the idea, to building the crew, all the way through to the execution—it was so effortless and so much fun. The song fit the video perfectly and explained lyrically what the video couldn’t by itself, and vice versa. It’s since been cut together to be one of my favourite music videos I’ve ever worked on, and it’s really special to see it out in the world.”

Love Electronic? Get the latest Electronic news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The collaboration between the video’s striking visuals and the emotive power of the song is already resonating with fans, with many praising its emotional depth and artistic integrity. “Dreamin” is a thought-provoking release that highlights Dom’s evolution as an artist.

“Dreamin” marks the beginning of what promises to be another landmark year for Dolla, who capped off 2024 with a record-breaking Australian headline tour, selling over 170,000 tickets and cementing his status as the highest-selling individual electronic artist in Australian history.

With 2025 already shaping up to be another exciting year, Dolla’s global dominance continues, with major performances scheduled for the year ahead. He’s already confirmed two nights at New York’s Madison Square Garden, headline spots at Ultra Music Festival and Bonnaroo, and an ongoing residency at LIV Las Vegas.

Dom Dolla’s “Dreamin” (ft. Daya) is out now.