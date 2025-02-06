There’s no doubt about it, Dom Dolla is hot right now.

With his national tour in 2024, Dom (real name: Dominic Matheson) set a new touring mark for electronic music artists by selling more than 170,000 tickets.

The superstar DJ and producer is the top-ranked Aussie act on Tixel’s “Hottest 100” live events tally for 2024, published this week and informed by the ticket resale platform’s extensive waitlist data.

Following his epic, four-city national tour, produced by Untitled Group, Dom lands at No. 6 on the “Hottest 100” events list, and is the only Australian artist to break the top 10.

The jaunt “was a record-breaking moment not just for Dom, but for the entire Australian electronic scene,” said Nicholas Greco, co-founder & managing partner of Untitled Group, as the tour wrapped in late December.

Dom is dominating at both the box office, and awards season. The Los Angeles-based artist is the reigning ARIA Awards champion for best dance/electronic release, an accolade he has nabbed at the past two ceremonies, with “Saving Up” (Three Six Zero/Sony Music) and “Rhyme Dust” (Area 10/Big On Blue/Sony Music UK) a collaboration with MK, respectively.

Earlier today, Dom’s “Saving Up” was nominated for the coveted, peer-voted APRA Song of the Year.

Although Aussie acts were largely locked out of the ARIA year-end charts, and had a year to forget on the triple j Hottest 100, Australian acts accounted for 22% of the spots on the Tixel list, second only to the American artists with 33%, The Music Network reports.

The Queen who ruled the boards in 2024 was, of course, Taylor Swift.

The U.S. pop mega-star’s The Eras Tour stopped by Australia in February 2024 for seven stadium shows, three at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and four Sydney’s Accor Stadium – shifting about 620,000 total tickets, and slotting in at No. 1 on Australia’s “Hottest 100” live events tally for the year.

Those Eras Tour shows sold out, well, swiftly.

Matt Gudinski, chairman of Mushroom Group, whose concerts business Frontier Touring produced TayTay’s run in these parts, told this reporter that appetite was so great, 20 more tickets could have been shifted for each ticket sold. Even the prime minister Anthony Albanese wanted one.

Swift is a wanted woman; there simply wasn’t enough time.

Meanwhile, Coldplay comes in at No. 2 on the live events list with the British act’s record-smashing Music of the Spheres tour, which sold an estimated 700,000 tickets across Australia and New Zealand, while Olivia Rodrigo’s arena tour completed the podium at No. 3.

All told, British artists accounted for one-fifth of the top 100 live events in Australia last year, according to Tixel, and a long tail of performers from Germany, Canada, Ireland, France, NZ made their presences felt.

In other takeaways from the ticketing data, pop, electronic and rock, respectively, got the most bums on seats and hands in the air.

“As we reflect on our list and triple j’s, it’s clear that the whole live music industry needs to collaborate on better supporting not just the high-flying sell out events and promoters,” says Zac Leigh, co-founder and CEO of Tixel, “but also up-and-coming Aussie talent, smaller venues, and independent promoters and festivals.”

Click here for Tixel’s Hottest 100 Events For 2024.

Top 10 performers for 2024:

1. Taylor Swift

2. Coldplay

3. Olivia Rodrigo

4. Fred again…

5. SZA

6. Dom Dolla

7. Hozier

8. Tate McRae

9. Noah Kahan

10. Matt Rife