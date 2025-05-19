Dom Dolla is going big — stadium big.

The Australian DJ and producer has just announced his biggest headline show yet, taking over Sydney’s Allianz Stadium on Saturday, December 20th.

Pre-sale kicks off Thursday, May 22nd at 11am (local time) here, with general tickets dropping Friday, May 23rd at 12pm local time.

This announcement follows the release of Dolla’s first-ever soundtrack single, “No Room For a Saint”, featuring Nathan Nicholson. The track will appear on the soundtrack for F1: The Movie, starring Hollywood icon Brad Pitt and directed by Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick).

Dolla created the track after watching early cuts of the film alongside producer Jerry Bruckheimer. It also marks the first collaboration between Dolla and Nicholson, with the UK songwriter co-writing the lyrics and providing vocals.

Earlier this year, Dolla teamed up with US star Kid Cudi on the single “Forever”,which they performed together during Dolla’s sold out shows at New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden in March.

“Like many people, I grew up a massive fan of Kid Cudi. In many ways, his music was the soundtrack to my youth,” Dolla said.

This milestone caps off a huge run for Dolla, who has locked in major 2025 festival slots at Hard Summer, Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Creamfields, Kappa Futur, and Dour, as well as headline shows at iconic venues including London’s Alexandra Palace and Manchester’s Depot Mayfield. He’s also secured a brand-new residency at the legendary Hï Ibiza.

Already a Grammy nominee and three-time ARIA Award winner, Dolla has become one of Australia’s most prominent electronic exports. With over one billion streams to his name, his genre-blending catalogue includes “Rhyme Dust’”with MK, “Eat Your Man” with Nelly Furtado, and “Dreamin” with Daya. He was named Rolling Stone AU/NZ’s Best New Artist in 2024 and Global Artist of the Year in 2025.

Dom Dolla Headline Show 2025

For tickets and more info, visit domdolla.com.au.

Saturday, December 20th

Allianz Stadium, Sydney