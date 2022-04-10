Famed MAGA advocate Kid Rock has opened his Bad Reputation tour with a video greeting from former US president Donald Trump.

On Wednesday night, the artists’ concert in Evansville, Indiana, began with a video from the 45th president, which has now been viewed more than half a million times on TikTok.

“Hello, everyone,” Trump says in the clip. “I love you all. I know you’re having a great time at the Kid Rock concert tonight. Quite frankly, he’s amazing. All of you in attendance are truly the backbone of our great country. Hard-working, God-fearing rock-and-roll patriots.”

Trump – who once allegedly asked Kid Rock for foreign policy advice – referred to the musician by his birth name as he continued: “Bob is truly one of the greatest entertainers of our time.

“Not the best golfer by any means, his golf game could use a little work, but a great, great entertainer, and that’s why you’re there. Let’s all continue to love one another, fight for our God-given freedoms, and most of all, let’s make America rock again.”

Trump signed off by putting on a red baseball cap emblazoned with the phrase “Make America Rock Again.”

Immediately after the video ended, Kid Rock – who thinks he’s ‘uncancelable’ – launched into a performance of his obscenity-laced new song, ‘We The People’, which takes aim at Black Lives Matter supporters; people who wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19; the mainstream media; Anthony S. Fauci; and — using the phrase “Let’s go, Brandon” — current President Joe Biden, among others.

Kid Rock is known for co-opting American symbols: his guitar, clothing, album cover and stage set all decorated with the American flag. On Wednesday, he appeared on stage beside a large, gold-coloured bald eagle, decked out in a glittering red, white and blue costume.

The musician recently showed his soft side, paying tribute to Aussie spin bowler Shane Warne on Instagram.

“Very saddened to hear the passing of my friend Shane Warne,” he wrote. “The short time we spent together and the round of golf we played while on tour in Australia will be cherished memories forever. He was such a kind, fun and great man. RIP Legend.”