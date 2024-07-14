Prominent artists including Kid Rock and 50 Cent have responded to the shooting at the Donald Trump rally in Pennsylvania this weekend.

In a shocking event on Saturday, a shooting occurred at Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where the former US President was swiftly taken offstage by the Secret Service after gunshots were heard. The incident, confirmed by Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi, resulted in one fatality and left two other attendees in critical condition.

The suspected shooter was killed at the scene. Following the incident, Trump described having been “shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear.”

Kid Rock, a vocal supporter of Donald Trump, expressed his strong sentiments in a brief Instagram video, stating, “You fuck with Trump, you fuck with me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kid Rock (@kidrock)

Similarly, rapper 50 Cent took to social media to share his reaction, posting a clip of his song “Many Men (Wish Death)” alongside an image of Trump being escorted by the Secret Service. Additionally, 50 Cent later posted a modified version of his album Get Rich or Die Tryin’, featuring Trump’s face on his body.

John Rich, of the country duo Big & Rich, also commented on the incident. He shared news of Trump being shot at with his followers and posted a video from the rally with the caption “BRING. IT. ON.” Rich’s follow-up comment, “They couldn’t beat him in a fair contest, so they tried to kill him. BUT THEY MISSED,” reflected a conspiratorial angle on the attack.

The reactions from these artists, along with others from the music industry like Dave Matthews, Meek Mill, and Nicki Minaj, vary widely, ranging from shock and defiance to support for Trump. Check out a few more reactions below.

The FBI has identified the man who attempted to assassinate Trump as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks. After he opened fire at Trump’s rally, a Secret Service sniper shot and killed him. The FBI has identified the incident as an “assassination attempt.”

Shit gone crazyyy lol https://t.co/yAxU9ZUhdv — MeekMill (@MeekMill) July 13, 2024

Ain’t no way they just shot at trump 🤯 https://t.co/XxnyKYxZxE — Soulja Boy (Draco) (@souljaboy) July 13, 2024

Praying for our country rn 🇺🇸 — Scotty McCreery (@ScottyMcCreery) July 13, 2024

Looking into bullet proof sun hats just for America. pic.twitter.com/BCB17jZlin — M.I.A.Ⓜ️ (@MIAuniverse) July 13, 2024

we spinnin for Trump glad ur ok https://t.co/fmpFbQzoia — Lil Pump (@lilpump) July 13, 2024

This Trump news is upsetting. — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) July 14, 2024

The nigga that shot Trump. pic.twitter.com/FBP5eexk7V — Big 🐰 (@FreddieGibbs) July 13, 2024

Bullshit ass nigga had a deuce five — vince (@vincestaples) July 13, 2024