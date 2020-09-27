Seems like this bizarre Bill Murray/Doobie Brothers legal feud is escalating further as the actor now claps back with a brilliant response of his own.

So in case you haven’t heard yet, Bill Murray and the Doobie Brothers are in a little bit of a spat over the actor’s supposed unauthorised use of the band’s music in the ads for his gold-apparel company.

It all began when lawyers for the Doobie Brothers sent the actor a hilarious cease and desist letter to William Murray Golf for using ‘Listen To The Music’ in several commercials.

The letter contained several gems, including “Given that you haven’t paid to use it, maybe you should change the company name to ‘Zero Bucks Given'” and “We’d almost be OK with it if the shirts weren’t so damn ugly.”

Always one to do whatever the hell he wants, Murray got his lawyers to send a letter of his own back and boy was it a fine response.

Much like how my words can’t do the Doobie Brothers’ letter justice, to describe the contents of Murray’s lawyer’s letter would rob it of its magic so here it is in its full piss-taking glory:

“First, I would like to compliment you on finding levity in the law at a time when the world and this country certainly could use a laugh.

“Your client’s demand was able to cut through the noise of the news cycle and remind us how much we all miss live music these days.

“We would also like to confirm that our firm, and the good folks at William Murray Golf, are indeed fans of the Doobie Brothers’ music, which is why we appreciate your firm’s choice of ‘Takin’ It To The Streets’, rather than to the courts, which are already overburdened ‘Minute By Minute’ with real problems.

“I am sure that Howard King of your firm, who argued that the song ‘Blurred Lines’ (Robin Thicke, Pharrell Williams and T.I.) did not infringe on Marvin Gaye’s composition ‘Got To Give It Up’, would agree that your client was not harmed under these circumstances.

“All that to say, your negative comments about their fashionableness are especially disconcerting to all of us – especially considering 75% of my wardrobe consists of William Murray polos, shorts and pants.

“[Colour] me biased, but the consensus on this side of the table is that Bill and the brothers have some of the most clever and creative lifestyle wear available.

“In the immortal words of Mr. Murray – the more relaxed you are, the better you are at everything… so let’s pour one up and unwind with a listen of the recently-released Quadio box set and plan to cross paths at a Doobie Brothers’ 50th anniversary show in 2021 when some level of normalcy resumes.

“As your client so aptly stated in this classic song in question, “What the people need is a way to make them smile” – which both Bill and the Doobies have been doing for decades, as world-class entertainers.

“Please provide us with the shirt size for yourself, Tom Johnston, Patrick Simmons, Michael McDonald, and John McFee, along with which of our client’s shirts you find the least offensive, and we will happily upgrade your wardrobes and hopefully win each of you over as new fans of the brand.

“At lease that’s ‘what this fool believes’.”

Brilliant. Just brilliant.

Of all the strange things that has happened in 2020, this Bill Murray/Doobie Brothers legal feud has to be the weirdest.

We can’t wait to see what unfolds next in this spat because it’s just been stupidly entertaining and we all could do with a laugh.

Check out Bill Murray’s official response to the Doobie Brothers’ cease and desist letter: