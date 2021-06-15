Content Warning: This article about Dr. Dre discusses domestic violence. If you or someone you know is affected by the following story, you are not alone. To speak to someone, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14, or 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

Hip Hop mogul Dr. Dre has opened up about his health, five months after he suffered from a brain aneurysm.

Speaking to Los Angeles Times, Dr. Dre revealed he “never saw [his health scare] coming.”

“It’s a really weird thing. I’ve never had high blood pressure,” he told the publication.

“I’ve always been a person that has always taken care of my health. But there’s something that happens for some reason with Black men and high blood pressure, and I never saw that coming.”

He continued: “But I’m taking care of myself, and I think every Black man should just check that out and make sure things are OK with the blood pressure. And I’m going to move on and, hopefully, live a long and healthy life. I’m feeling fantastic.”

Dr. Dre, whose real name is Andre Young, was reportedly rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center’s intensive care unit back following the aneurysm in January.

At the time, TMZ reported that he was in a “stable and lucid condition.”

The aneurysm came in the midst of a contentious divorce between Young and his estranged wife Nicole.

In court documents obtained by ET, Nichole alleged that Young had held a gun to her head on two separate occasions in 2000 and 2001.

On top of that, she also claimed that he punched her in the head twice and kicked down the door to her bedroom when she was allegedly “hiding from his rage in 2016.”

“His long-term abuse must be a factor that the court takes into account in awarding support and fees,” she said in the filing.

However, Young stated in past filings that “at no time did I abuse Nicole or threaten her physical safety.”

While the two are both now legally considered single again as of earlier this month, their battle over the division of assets and spousal support remains ongoing.

